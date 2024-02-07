Metcalfe County Board of Education Chairman Joey Shive Resigns After 13 years

Joey Shive, the long-standing Chairman of the Metcalfe County Board of Education in Kentucky, has tendered his resignation after a remarkable 13-year stint. First elected to represent district two, which encapsulates Knob Lick, Wisdom, and the western parts of Metcalfe County in 2011, Shive's tenure was marked by a series of educational and academic initiatives that significantly uplifted the standards of Metcalfe County Schools.

Advertisment

An Era of Educational Excellence

During his leadership, Shive was instrumental in initiating and overseeing a multitude of academic programs and educational reforms. His unwavering commitment to enhancing the academic landscape in the region was evident in his relentless pursuit of excellence, making a lasting impact on the students, staff, and community of Metcalfe County.

A Legacy of Integrity and Honor

Advertisment

His resignation, albeit a loss to the board, reflects Shive's integrity and honor. His resignation letter resonated with his heartfelt gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and community of Metcalfe County. Superintendent Josh Hurt, while acknowledging Shive's resignation, lauded his integrity and honorable service as the board chair.

Looking Forward to Continued Contributions

Despite his resignation, Hurt expressed optimism about Shive's continued contributions to the community. As the school board prepares to review his resignation at their next meeting scheduled on March 12, the process of finding a suitable replacement for the now-vacant position will also commence.