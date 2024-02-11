Mesquite SAR Unit Hosts 'Search for Gold Auction & Dinner' Fundraiser

SAR Mesquite Strip Unit to Host 'Search for Gold Auction & Dinner' Fundraiser

Mohave County's Search and Rescue (SAR) Mesquite strip unit, a group that has expanded significantly over the past decade, is hosting a fundraiser event on March 9 at the Mesquite Elks Lodge. The aim is to increase community outreach and upgrade essential resources for the volunteer-driven unit.

A Decade of Growth and Service

The Mesquite strip unit, part of the Mohave County Sheriff's Department's SAR group, has seen its ranks swell to over 100 volunteers since its inception. This dedicated team covers a vast and diverse 200,000 square mile area, providing vital search and rescue services in often challenging terrain.

'Search for Gold Auction & Dinner': An Evening of Community and Fundraising

The upcoming 'Search for Gold Auction & Dinner' event is more than just a fundraiser; it's an opportunity to bring the community together in support of this vital service. With limited seating to allow for future expansion, the evening promises to be an intimate and engaging affair.

Mesquite Mayor Al Litman will preside as Master of Ceremonies, while the Mesquite Café Blues Band provides entertainment. Guests will enjoy a plated tri-tip dinner and have the chance to participate in raffles, as well as live and silent auctions. All proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing necessary equipment and supplies for the SAR Mesquite strip unit.

The event is being organized by a committee of volunteers, including Ellen Middleton. They are also seeking donations from local businesses for the raffle and auctions, further emphasizing the community spirit that underpins this initiative.

Tickets for the event are priced at $50, with only 84 seats available. This exclusivity lends an air of anticipation to the evening, making it a must-attend event for those who value the crucial work carried out by the SAR Mesquite strip unit.

