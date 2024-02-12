Meralco Powers Up Taguig City with Two Advanced Smart Substations

Meralco Illuminates Taguig City with Two New Smart Substations

Advertisment

In a significant stride towards enhancing power distribution and reliability, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has recently activated two smart substations in Taguig City. The Fort Bonifacio Global City (FBC)-2 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substation and the McKinley Hill GIS substation are now operational, promising improved switching flexibility and power quality in their respective areas.

Meralco's Commitment to Quality Electricity Service

Ronnie Aperocho, Meralco's Executive Vice President and COO, reaffirmed the company's commitment to providing quality electricity service. "These substations will not only cater to the growing energy demands of establishments in Taguig City but also improve the overall power quality and reliability," Aperocho said.

Advertisment

The projects involved substantial capital investments, with P413.98 million and P440.06 million spent on the FBC-2 GIS and McKinley Hill GIS substations, respectively. These investments have resulted in the installation of a 115 kV - 34.5 kiloVolt GIS and an 83 megavolt-amperes (MVA) power transformer, along with new distribution lines and feeders.

Benefits for Taguig City Establishments

The new substations are expected to benefit various establishments in Taguig City, including St. Luke’s Medical Center, Shangri-La The Fort, and Uptown Mall. With improved power quality and reliability, these institutions can provide uninterrupted services to their customers and patients.

Advertisment

Smart Technology for Enhanced Power Distribution

The integration of smart technology in the new substations enables real-time monitoring of power distribution, ensuring prompt identification and resolution of any issues. This technology also allows for better load management, reducing the risk of power outages and improving the overall efficiency of the power distribution network.

As Meralco continues to invest in smart infrastructure, the residents and businesses of Taguig City can look forward to a more reliable and efficient power supply. The activation of these two new substations marks a significant milestone in Meralco's ongoing efforts to improve electricity services in the Philippines.

Note: This article was published on 2024-02-12.