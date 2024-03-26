Meralco Guarantees Uninterrupted Power Supply During Holy Week, Summer Amid El Niño Concerns

MANILA -- In a reassuring announcement on Tuesday, Meralco pledged to provide a continuous power supply throughout Holy Week and the ensuing dry season, addressing concerns raised by the Department of Energy (DOE) regarding potential 'Yellow Alert' warnings on Luzon's power grid due to El Niño. Joe Zaldarriaga, Meralco's spokesperson, emphasized the company's comprehensive preparations to meet the increasing demand as temperatures rise, highlighting collaboration with the government and the DOE to ensure a brownout-free summer.

Proactive Measures Against Power Disruptions

Meralco's proactive stance contrasts with earlier warnings from the DOE about the adverse effects of El Niño on hydroelectric power plants, which could compromise Luzon's power supply. The utility company has taken steps to secure both supply and demand sides, including conducting operations to remove dangling and illegal wires, which pose public hazards, especially in areas expecting an influx of pilgrims during Holy Week, like the Lourdes Grotto in San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan.

Energy Conservation and Safety Tips

Zaldarriaga also shared valuable energy conservation tips with the public, such as unplugging appliances when not in use and avoiding unsafe electrical connections, to minimize risks and contribute to a stable power supply. These recommendations are part of Meralco's broader effort to educate its customers on energy efficiency and safety, particularly during peak seasons and holidays.

Collaboration and Contingency Planning

In response to potential challenges posed by El Niño, Meralco and the DOE are engaging in collaborative efforts to ensure the reliability of the power grid. This includes contingency planning and encouraging the public to participate in energy conservation practices. These initiatives underscore the importance of a concerted approach among government agencies, utility companies, and consumers to maintain uninterrupted power supply and public safety during critical periods.

As summer approaches, with its promise of hot and humid weather, Meralco's commitment to uninterrupted power service offers a semblance of comfort and reliability to its customers. This effort, coupled with the collective responsibility of energy conservation, reflects a strategic approach to navigating the challenges posed by natural phenomena like El Niño, ensuring that the public can enjoy a worry-free Holy Week and summer season.