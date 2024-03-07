Memphis Shines in Leadership: Recognizing Local Business Luminaries and Visionaries

Memphis's business scene celebrated a significant milestone with the Leadership Awards & 45th Anniversary Luncheon hosted by Leadership Memphis on March 5. The event, held at the Renasant Convention Center, spotlighted the contributions and achievements of local business figures, marking a day of recognition for those steering the Memphis area towards a brighter, more innovative future.

Spotlight on Excellence

The awards ceremony recognized leaders across various categories, including the prestigious Kate Gooch Leader of the Year, Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, the Community Champion, and the 2024 Change Makers. These accolades underscored the recipients' unparalleled commitment to excellence and their significant impact on the local community. The Change Makers, a highlight of the event, were selected through a rigorous process involving public nominations and evaluations by a distinguished panel of judges, showcasing the democratic spirit underlying the awards.

Celebrating Achievements and Promotions

Among the honorees, a notable promotion was announced: EmaDella Conners has ascended to the role of COO at Caissa Public Strategy. In her new capacity, Conners will spearhead the firm's operations, strategic planning, and company-wide initiatives, reflecting her exceptional leadership skills and vision for the company's future. Caissa Public Strategy, along with its sister company, Caissa K12, delivers comprehensive solutions to clients across more than 20 states, reinforcing its standing in the national business landscape.

Memphis's Business Community: A Look Ahead

The Leadership Awards & 45th Anniversary Luncheon not only celebrated past and present achievements but also set the stage for future endeavors within the Memphis business community. The event's emphasis on leadership, innovation, and community engagement highlighted the dynamic and evolving nature of the local business scene, promising continued growth and success in the years to come. As these leaders and change makers forge ahead, their contributions will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of Memphis's economic and social landscape.