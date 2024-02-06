Memphis Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Mother and Her Infant Son

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has issued a public appeal for assistance in the search for a missing mother and her infant son. Tamera Wilson, a 24-year-old woman, and her 5-month-old son, Messiah Wilson, have been reported missing since February 2, 2024. The last known location of the pair was the 3400 block of North Trezevant Street in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis.

The police report describes Tamera as a woman of approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height, with a weight of about 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The authorities are seeking any information that the public might have regarding their whereabouts.

Community Engagement

The MPD's request for public assistance forms part of a concerted effort to ensure the safety of the missing individuals. The police are urging anyone with any relevant information to come forward and aid in the search. This is not only a law enforcement mission but a community engagement to bring Tamera and Messiah home to their concerned family.

This incident highlights the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the community in such cases. With the community's help, authorities can expedite their search and investigation processes, increasing the chances of locating missing individuals.