Melfort's Heritage Water Tower: Repair or Demolish?

The City of Melfort, Saskatchewan, grapples with a pressing decision regarding its heritage water tower. A recent assessment revealed the need for significant repairs, which could potentially cost the city between $350,000 and $400,000. The looming repair costs stem from a request by SaskTel Pioneers in 2022 to repaint the tower. The subsequent assessment conducted by JCK Engineering in the summer of 2023 revealed extensive damage.

Advertisment

Assessment Reveals Significant Damage

Among the structural issues uncovered were loose wood shingles, water egress, a pigeon infestation, rotten wood framing and shiplap, and peeling paint. Rob Lok, the city's director of community services, also noted additional challenges that complicate the repair process. These include managing the trees situated beneath the tower, addressing the dangers posed by nearby electrical lines, and coordinating a safety plan with SaskPower.

Repair Plan and Costs

Advertisment

Lok's recommended course of action involves removing the trees, installing scaffolding, cleaning the tower's attic space, repairing and replacing the damaged roof cladding and shingles, and giving the tower a fresh coat of paint. The estimated costs for the scaffolding, wood structure repairs, and repaint stand at $350,000 to $400,000. Notably, this figure does not account for the costs associated with the tree removal.

Demolition as an Alternative

The city is also factoring in the cost of completely demolishing the tower—an estimated $275,000. While this option might appear as a cost-effective alternative, City Manager Adam Homes stressed the heritage value and landmark significance the tower holds for Melfort. The city is now planning to engage the community in discussions on the tower's future, with this process expected to begin in the coming weeks.