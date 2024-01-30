Measure Z Funding Available for Public Safety Projects in Humboldt County

Public safety in Eureka, California, is set to receive a significant boost as Measure Z funding opens for project applications aiming to enhance community welfare. Citizens and nonprofit agencies serving essential services such as fire, police, ambulance, or similar fields are encouraged to apply before the February 23 deadline.

Impact of Measure Z Funding

Since its inception, Measure Z, a half-cent sales tax, has approved over $80 million in project funding, making a considerable impact on Humboldt County's public safety. The funds have been instrumental in supporting various initiatives across the county, including the Sheriff's Department, fire departments, ambulance services, and a drug task force officer in Fortuna.

The Measure Z Committee's Role

The Citizens Advisory Committee on Measure Z, comprising county representatives and public safety officials, play a critical role in reviewing applications and making funding recommendations. Committee member Sue Long emphasizes the far-reaching benefits of these funds, stating that they bolster critical services throughout the county.

Recent Funding Allocations

In a demonstration of the Measure Z funds' effectiveness, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has already allocated resources for numerous public safety projects. These include essential fire equipment, road safety enhancements, and a drug task force agent for the Fortuna Police Department.

Looking ahead, the committee's next meeting is scheduled for March 7. Individuals seeking further details on the application process, requirements, and deadlines, are directed to the County of Humboldt's website.