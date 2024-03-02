Md Rafiqul Islam Appointed Acting Chief Engineer of Dhaka North City Corporation

In a recent move by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Md Rafiqul Islam, previously the Superintending Engineer for the electricity circle, has been promoted to take on the role of acting chief engineer. This decision, announced on February 27, fills the vacancy left by the former chief engineer's departure into post-retirement leave on February 20.

Seamless Transition at the Helm

Md Rafiqul Islam's elevation to the acting chief engineer marks a significant shift in DNCC's leadership structure. Having joined the undivided Dhaka City Corporation as an assistant engineer in the electrical engineering circle on April 28, 1997, Islam brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the corporation's operational dynamics to his new role. His long-standing service within the organization positions him as a natural choice for steering the engineering department through its current transitional phase.

Leadership During Transition

The DNCC's decision to appoint Islam as the acting chief engineer underscores the corporation's commitment to maintaining continuity and stability within its ranks. This move is indicative of a strategic approach to leadership transition, ensuring that the engineering department remains under seasoned guidance while the search for a permanent chief engineer is underway. Islam's tenure as acting chief engineer will be crucial in maintaining the momentum of ongoing projects and initiatives within DNCC.

What Lies Ahead

As Md Rafiqul Islam assumes his new responsibilities, the DNCC community and stakeholders are keenly watching how his leadership will influence the corporation's direction, particularly in terms of infrastructure development and service delivery. With his extensive background and intimate knowledge of DNCC's operations, Islam is well-placed to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The entire DNCC team is expected to rally behind their new acting chief engineer, ensuring that the corporation's mission to serve the city's residents continues unabated.

As the DNCC embarks on this new chapter under Islam's leadership, the anticipation is high for what the future holds. His appointment is more than just a change in personnel; it represents a commitment to experience, continuity, and stability at a time when the corporation faces both challenges and opportunities for growth. With a steady hand at the wheel, the DNCC is poised to continue its pursuit of excellence in service to the people of Dhaka.