MCPS Surveys: Inclement Weather, School Safety, and Menu Updates

Montgomery County Public Schools Seek Feedback on Inclement Weather, CEO Program, and School Menus
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) have rolled out surveys seeking community input on various matters, including inclement weather communication, the Community Engagement Officer (CEO) program, and school menus. Today, February 13, 2024, the district aims to gather valuable insights to enhance its services and address the concerns of students, parents, and staff.
Addressing Inclement Weather: Make-Up Days and Calendar Adjustments
The inclement weather survey targets preferences for make-up days, as MCPS strives to create a balance between academic progress and student well-being. Districts across the country, such as Reading and Rogers, have been grappling with calendar changes due to missed school days from harsh weather conditions. The Reading School District has a comprehensive plan in place for addressing inclement weather, offering remote learning options, and providing meals to students.
The Rogers School Board approved calendar changes to make up for lost time by converting personal development days into make-up days and extending school hours. These adjustments are awaiting approval from the Arkansas State Board of Education. The Dumas School District, which missed five days due to inclement weather, opted to decrease class transition time at secondary schools and add two days to the end of the academic year.
Revamping School Safety: The Community Engagement Officer Program
MCPS launched the CEO program survey to gather input on improving school safety and security measures. The CEO program, introduced in 2022, replaced the School Resource Officers (SRO) program, with officers no longer stationed in high schools. The goal is to foster a safer and more inclusive learning environment while addressing the needs and concerns of the community.
Catering to Student Preferences: The School Menu Survey
Recognizing the importance of nutrition in academic performance, MCPS has also introduced a school menu survey. This survey aims to gather insights into student preferences and desired food options, ensuring the district caters to diverse tastes and dietary needs.
In conclusion, Montgomery County Public Schools' commitment to engaging with the community is evident through their recent surveys on inclement weather communication, the CEO program, and school menus. By addressing these critical areas, MCPS seeks to create a safer, more inclusive, and student-focused learning environment.
As the district navigates the challenges of inclement weather and evolving community needs, it remains dedicated to fostering open communication and collaboration. The surveys, available in multiple languages and taking only a few minutes to complete, are an essential step in this ongoing process.
By actively seeking and incorporating feedback from students, parents, and staff, Montgomery County Public Schools continues to prioritize the well-being and success of its learning community.