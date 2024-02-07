McIntosh Memorial Library Advocates for Public Libraries and Prepares for Local Book Festival

On February 6, three staff members from the McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua made their voices heard at the State Capitol in Madison during Library Legislative Day. The event facilitated valuable dialogues with key government officials, including Governor Tony Evers, Senator Mary Felzkowski, and Representative Tony Kurtz. The primary focus of these sessions was to underscore the inestimable importance of public libraries in communities.

Advertisment

Supporting the Local Economy Through Literature

Simultaneously, the McIntosh Library is gearing up for the anticipated Ridges & Rivers Book Festival, a significant literary event that is expected to add a substantial boost to the local economy. The previous edition of this festival attracted over 1,000 attendees to Viroqua and generated over $100,000 in revenue. This year, the festival will span two days from April 26 to 27. Participants can look forward to a diverse range of activities, from writing workshops and author presentations to a gaming tournament and more.

Providing Assistance During Tax Season

Advertisment

In addition to these activities, the library is also playing its part to assist the public during the tax season. Access to both Wisconsin and federal tax forms is being provided, making the often-daunting tax season just a bit more manageable for residents.

Author Talk with John T. Umhoefer

Adding to the list of engaging events, the library has also scheduled an author talk with Wisconsin author John T. Umhoefer on February 15. During this event, Umhoefer will discuss his debut novel 'Trempealeau.' The library continues to encourage community engagement through its Facebook page and website, thereby fostering a vibrant literary community in Viroqua.