MBSJ Sets Strict Rules for Ramadan Bazaar Traders: Licence Subletting and Waste Management Under Scrutiny

In a move to ensure compliance and environmental responsibility, Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has issued a stern warning to Ramadan bazaar traders against the subletting of business licences. Mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim emphasized the importance of licence integrity and announced a series of measures aimed at promoting sustainable practices during the festive season.

Crackdown on Licence Subletting

MBSJ's stance on maintaining the authenticity and legality of stall operations comes with a clear message: traders found subletting their licences will face immediate cancellation. This decision underscores MBSJ's commitment to ensuring that only Malaysian citizens are granted the opportunity to participate in these seasonal markets. With periodic checks in place, the council aims to deter any form of licence misuse and promote a fair trading environment.

Emphasis on Environmental Sustainability

Alongside regulatory measures, MBSJ is pioneering efforts to reduce environmental impact by banning the use of staples for food packaging, as well as polystyrene packaging and plastic straws at Ramadan bazaars. The introduction of a used cooking oil recycling campaign, in collaboration with PETRONAS Dagangan Bhd, marks a significant step towards sustainable waste management. Traders are encouraged to participate in this initiative, which offers monetary incentives for oil recycling and provides necessary equipment for oil collection.

Partnership with What A Waste (WAW)

The collaboration with WAW, a social enterprise focused on rescuing surplus food, highlights MBSJ's dedication to addressing food wastage. Expanding the reach of this initiative to more locations this year, MBSJ and WAW aim to redistribute unsold food to marginalized communities, thereby mitigating waste while supporting those in need. This partnership, now enhanced with digital processes for efficiency, exemplifies a community-centric approach to Ramadan bazaar management.

The measures introduced by MBSJ reflect a holistic approach to addressing the challenges of managing public markets during the festive season. By tackling issues of licence subletting and environmental impact head-on, MBSJ sets a precedent for responsible market management that other local governments might well consider emulating. As Ramadan bazaars continue to be a cherished tradition, ensuring their sustainability and fairness becomes paramount for the community's well-being and the environment.