Maryland's Fifth Graders Celebrate Arbor Day with Poster Contest

In a heartwarming initiative to nurture the next generation's appreciation for nature, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards have extended an invitation to all fifth graders across the state. This call to action is for participation in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest, an event that promises to fill the air with the scent of creativity and the spirit of environmental conservation.

A Canvas of Colors and a Theme of Diversity

The theme for this year's contest, "Trees are Terrific... in All Shapes and Sizes!", is a celebration of the rich diversity of tree species that adorn various communities in Maryland. The young artists are encouraged to let their imaginations run wild and bring this theme to life using an array of mediums, from the vibrant hues of crayons to the delicate strokes of watercolor.

The artwork, a testament to the student's understanding and appreciation of nature, will serve as a visual feast showcasing the beauty and importance of trees in our lives. The posters, which must be submitted in specified sizes, will become a symbol of the harmony between human creativity and the natural world.

A Competition that Sows the Seeds of Environmental Stewardship

The Arbor Day Poster Contest is more than just an art competition; it's a platform to inspire the youth to become responsible environmental stewards. The contest will be initially judged at the county level, with the winners progressing to the statewide competition held by the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee.

The prizes for this contest are not just a matter of prestige but a commitment to nurturing the environment. The top three winning posters will result in tree plantings at the artists' schools. The first-place winner will see their school receive 15 trees, the second place will be rewarded with 10 trees, and the third place will be gifted five trees.

A Deadline to Remember and a Journey to Begin

The deadline for submission is noon on March 1, and all entries must be submitted to a local Maryland Forest Service office. For additional information or inquiries, Melissa Nash of the Maryland Forest Service is the point of contact.

As the young artists prepare to bring their vision to life on canvas, they are not just participating in a contest. They are embarking on a journey that will deepen their connection with nature, foster a sense of responsibility towards the environment, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of trees in all their splendor.

So, as the brushes dance across the canvas and the colors come alive, let's take a moment to appreciate the symphony of creativity and environmental stewardship that the Maryland Arbor Day Poster Contest is set to unleash.