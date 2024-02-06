Maryland MVA Enhances Accessibility with Multilingual Learner's Test

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has broadened its commitment to accessibility by introducing nine new language translations for the state's learner's permit knowledge test. This move takes the total number of languages available to 17 and is a part of Governor Wes Moore's administration's drive for inclusive, accessible, and equitable customer service.

Reflecting Maryland's Linguistic Diversity

The new languages added are American Sign Language (ASL), Amharic, Portuguese, Russian, and Tagalog among others. In an effort to mirror Maryland's linguistic diversity, the MVA based its selection of these languages on U.S. Census data for the state's most widely spoken languages. The inclusion of ASL represents a significant advance, with the test being provided through video translation for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

Improved Pass Rates and Plain Language

In a noteworthy development, the MVA has reported a 15% increase in test pass rates since the learner's permit test was translated into Plain Language. This approach, which emphasizes clear and straightforward communication, has proven to be effective in helping learners understand crucial driving rules and regulations. The test consists of 25 questions covering topics such as roadway signage, rules of the road, impaired operation, sharing the road with bicyclists, and hands-free driving laws. A score of 88% is required to pass within a 20-minute timeframe.

The Sapp Family and The Law Test System

The transition to Plain Language and the collaborative effort in translating the materials have been attributed to the contributions of the Sapp Family. The test is available at MVA branch offices and can also be taken online via The Law Test System, an online platform dedicated to providing efficient and accessible service to applicants.