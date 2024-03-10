Marsa Tragedy: Two Girls Stabbed in Domestic Dispute, Suspect Arrested

On a quiet afternoon in Triq San Tumas, Marsa, a distressing event unfolded, leaving two young girls, aged 12 and 15, seriously injured after a domestic dispute escalated into violence. The incident, occurring around 1:30 pm on Saturday, saw the girls attacked with a knife by a 43-year-old man, reportedly in a relationship with their mother. The altercation prompted an immediate police response, leading to the suspect's arrest in his hometown of Cospicua. As the community reels from the shock, the investigation led by Magistrate Victor George Axiak presses on to uncover the details of this harrowing event.

Escalation of Violence

The altercation began in a home in Marsa, where the suspect was arguing with the two girls and a 14-year-old boy. Tempers flared, and the disagreement took a violent turn when the man allegedly brandished a knife at the teenagers. The girls suffered injuries in the ensuing struggle, necessitating urgent medical attention at Mater Dei Hospital. While both girls were seriously hurt, the boy was unharmed physically but treated for shock. The suspect fled the scene, prompting a manhunt that concluded with his arrest shortly after.

Community and Legal Response

The incident has sparked outrage and concern within the Marsa community and beyond. As the girls receive treatment for their injuries, the legal process is already underway. Magistrate Victor George Axiak has initiated an inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading up to the attack and to determine the appropriate legal recourse. The suspect, a Maltese national, is currently in custody, with the police investigation ongoing. The case has drawn attention to issues of domestic violence and the safety of vulnerable individuals within their own homes.

Looking Forward

This tragic event has left a lasting mark on the victims and their family, as well as the wider Marsa community. As the girls recover from their physical injuries, the psychological trauma of the attack will require time and support to heal. The legal proceedings against the suspect will be closely watched, serving as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence. It is a stark call to action for stronger protective measures and support systems for those at risk, ensuring that such a tragedy does not repeat itself.