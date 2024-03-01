Marion Welcomes Rusty Hamm and Richard Keesling as New Leaders of Fire EMS Department

In a significant leadership overhaul, Marion, Virginia, has announced the appointment of Rusty Hamm as the full-time chief of its Fire EMS department, with Richard Keesling stepping in as the deputy chief. This strategic move aims to bolster the town's emergency service capabilities and marks a new era of public safety in Marion.

Experienced Leadership for a Safer Future

Rusty Hamm, previously the chief of the Marion Volunteer Fire Department and a current lieutenant within the Marion Police Department, has now been entrusted with the full-time role of leading Marion Fire EMS. Hamm's appointment is a testament to his two decades of dedication to community service and leadership. Joining him in this new chapter of Marion's public safety narrative is Richard Keesling, a stalwart of the Marion Volunteer Fire Department, who takes on the role of deputy chief. Keesling's ongoing commitment to the community, coupled with his experience as the part-time chief, underscores the town's strategic emphasis on experience and continuity in leadership.

A Unanimous Choice for Marion's Safety

The selection of Hamm and Keesling was the culmination of a comprehensive nationwide search, with twenty-two candidates vying for the prestigious positions. Their emergence as the top choices underscores the confidence of Marion's leadership in their ability to steer the town's fire and emergency services towards a brighter, safer future. Marion Vice-Mayor Dr. James Gates expressed his satisfaction with the selection process, highlighting the anticipated benefits of this leadership transition for Marion and the surrounding community. This pivotal moment is not just a testament to Hamm and Keesling's exceptional capabilities but also to Marion's proactive approach to enhancing its emergency service provision.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter of Service

The official swearing-in of Hamm and Keesling is scheduled for Monday at the Marion Town Council's regularly scheduled meeting, marking the beginning of their tenure. This ceremony is more than a formal procedure; it symbolizes the town's commitment to advancing its fire and emergency services. With Smyth County collaborating closely with Marion in this endeavour, the initiative is poised to set a new standard for public safety and community service in the region. As Marion looks to the future, the leadership of Hamm and Keesling will be pivotal in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community.

As Marion embarks on this exciting new chapter, the appointments of Hamm and Keesling represent more than just a change in leadership. They signify a renewed dedication to excellence in fire and emergency services, promising a future where the safety and security of the community are in capable hands. With a blend of experience, leadership, and community service, Marion's Fire EMS department is set to soar to new heights under their guidance.