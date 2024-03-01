Maricopa's Tortosa and Sorrento Neighborhoods Poised for New Grocery Store and Retail Center

Residents of Tortosa and Sorrento in Maricopa could soon see a significant boost to their local shopping options, as hints of a new grocery store and retail center development have surfaced. City Manager Rick Horst presented conceptual plans that suggest the southwest corner of Bowlin and Hartman roads may be transformed, adding about 26,000 square feet of retail space to the area. This development was teased during a recent Maricopa Chamber of Commerce economic forum held at Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Grocery Store Footprint Spotted

Among the highlights of Horst's presentation were conceptual plans showcasing the potential layout of the proposed retail space. Notably, Horst pointed out two empty pads within these plans, with one in particular matching the typical footprint of a grocery store. "I know a little bit about the business; that is the footprint of a grocery store," Horst remarked, sparking curiosity and excitement among attendees about the potential for new shopping choices. However, details about the final site plans or the specific grocery store brand expected to occupy the space remain under wraps.

Additional Retail Developments on the Horizon

In addition to the anticipated grocery store, Horst's presentation also hinted at other development projects in Maricopa, including plans for a Circle K elsewhere in town. The proposed retail center at Bowlin and Hartman roads, listed for sale by real estate firm Kidder Mathews, represents a significant portion of these developments. With approximately 26,000 square feet of retail space up for grabs, the project promises to enhance the shopping landscape for Tortosa and Sorrento residents significantly.

Community Impact and Anticipation

The potential introduction of a grocery store and additional retail space in Maricopa's Tortosa and Sorrento neighborhoods is met with enthusiasm and anticipation. Such developments not only promise to bring new shopping options closer to home for local residents but also hint at the area's growth and the city's commitment to enhancing community amenities. As Maricopa continues to expand, projects like these are crucial for meeting the evolving needs of its residents.

While the city awaits further details and official announcements, the prospect of new retail offerings has already sparked discussions among community members. As these plans move forward, the developments are expected to play a significant role in shaping the local economy and lifestyle, offering fresh opportunities for shopping and leisure while contributing to Maricopa's vibrant community spirit.