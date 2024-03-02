Marcus Amosa Elected President of Portage Licensing Trust, Pledges Community Revitalization

In a significant move towards community empowerment, the Portage Licensing Trust has announced Marcus Amosa as its new President, marking a pivotal moment for West Auckland. The appointment reflects a community-driven demand for enhanced local benefits and a vibrant hospitality scene, with Amosa at the helm promising a fresh focus on inclusivity and prosperity.

Community Voice Amplified

Marcus Amosa's election as President of the Portage Licensing Trust is not just a change in leadership; it represents a broader shift in the community's aspirations. With a background as a NZDF returned serviceman and a proven track record as the Chair of the Avondale Business Association, Amosa brings to the table a unique blend of leadership, community service, and a deep connection to West Auckland. His Samoan heritage and local upbringing, alongside his commitment to fostering a cohesive and dynamic community, are seen as key assets in his new role.

New Directions for Local Hospitality

Under Amosa's presidency, the Portage Licensing Trust is set to embark on a mission to revitalize West Auckland's hospitality scene, ensuring it caters to the diverse palate of the community. This initiative is in direct response to the public's call for the Trust to take a more proactive stance in enhancing local offerings, thereby contributing to the region's socio-economic development. The Trust aims to create a hospitality environment that mirrors the community's rich cultural tapestry, promoting inclusivity and accessibility.

Inspiring a Legacy of Positive Change

The recent passing of Fa'anana Efeso Collins, a revered leader in the Pasifika and local communities, has left a void that Marcus Amosa is determined to fill with hope and progressive action. Drawing inspiration from Fa'anana's impactful legacy, Amosa and the newly formed board are committed to steering the Portage Trust in a direction that honors this legacy while paving the way for innovative community-focused initiatives. The Trust's dedication to listening to and addressing the evolving needs of West Auckland promises a brighter, more inclusive future for its residents.

As Marcus Amosa steps into his role with a vision of unity and growth, the Portage Licensing Trust embarks on a new chapter. With a leadership team reflective of the community's diversity and aspirations, West Auckland is set on a path towards enhanced communal welfare and a thriving local economy. Amosa's presidency signals a time of renewed focus on community empowerment, with the promise of delivering tangible benefits and fostering a sense of belonging among all residents of West Auckland.