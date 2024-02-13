Marbella's Iconic Lighthouse: A Symphony of Renewal, Public Space, and Sustainability

Marbella's Iconic Lighthouse: A Beacon of Renewal and Public Space

Advertisment

In a move that promises to elevate Marbella's tourist appeal, the city's lighthouse is set to undergo a transformative renovation and expansion. Approved by Malaga's port and provincial authorities, this project will create a vibrant public space around the lighthouse, enhancing accessibility and enjoyment for locals and visitors alike.

A Project Illuminated

Funded by Diputación de Málaga, the project carries a budget of nearly one million euros. Its scope includes the incorporation of 2,300 square meters of land around the lighthouse, effectively connecting it with the promenade and Avenida Antonio Belón. The renovation will feature municipal offices, a visitors' center, exhibition space, and extensive gardens open to the public.

Advertisment

Drought-Resistant Design: A Symphony of Sustainability and Beauty

Acknowledging the current drought crisis affecting the Costa del Sol, the project takes a sustainable approach to landscaping. The gardens will showcase specially selected plants that require minimal watering, offering a lush oasis that coexists harmoniously with the environment.

A Timeline to Anticipation

Advertisment

The lighthouse will remain operational during the renovation, with the project slated for completion by the end of this year. Once unveiled, this revamped space will undoubtedly become an additional attraction in the town, complementing Marbella's prime golfing destinations, diverse culinary offerings, and endless shopping opportunities.

This development aligns with Marbella's recent recognition as the top destination in the 2024 European Best Destination travel website ranking, a first for a Spanish city since 2009. The renovation and expansion of the lighthouse reflect the city's commitment to enhancing public spaces and attracting more travelers.

Marbella's lighthouse, a historic symbol of the city, is about to step into a new era as a beacon of renewal and public space. As we look forward to the completion of this project, anticipation builds for the iconic views it will offer and the stories it will continue to weave into Marbella's rich tapestry.