Manufacturing Council Launched to Boost North Central Massachusetts' Industry

In a strategic move to bolster the manufacturing industry of North Central Massachusetts, the region's Chamber of Commerce has inaugurated the Manufacturing Council of North Central Massachusetts. This initiative comes as a response to a survey, which revealed a dwindling confidence amongst manufacturing companies concerning the local business environment.

Strengthening the Manufacturing Sector

The newly established council is designed not only to fortify the Chamber's support for this critical sector, but also to serve as a platform for both members of the Chamber and non-members who hold an interest in the manufacturing industry. The initiative promises to provide them with ample opportunities for networking, touring facilities, and interacting with policymakers.

A Commitment to Local Manufacturing

Roy Nascimento, the president and CEO of the Chamber, highlighted the Chamber's unwavering commitment to advocating for local manufacturing. "Manufacturing is the third largest industry in the region, accounting for 15 percent of total employment and one-third of private wages," Nascimento stated. The region is host to 400 manufacturers, a figure that is double the national average concentration.

Looking Forward

The first meeting of this ambitious council is set to take place at 8 a.m. on March 26 at the Shirley facility of Burkart-Phelan, a musical instrument manufacturer. The inaugural meeting will feature a series of speakers and a tour of the manufacturing facility, thereby setting the stage for a renewed focus on the manufacturing sector in North Central Massachusetts.