Manhunt Underway in Maryville, TN, After Fatal Shooting of Deputy and Injury of Another

In January and February, Maryville, TN, bore witness to a series of distressing incidents that sent ripples through its tight-knit community. A traffic stop turned fatal as two Blount County Sheriff's deputies were shot, leaving one dead and another gravely injured. The alleged perpetrator, Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr., 42, remains at large, and the manhunt for him involves local, state, and federal law enforcement.

A Fateful Traffic Stop

On a seemingly ordinary day, a traffic stop in Maryville escalated into an unimaginable tragedy. Two deputies from the Blount County Sheriff's Office approached the vehicle driven by DeHart, only to find themselves in a life-threatening situation. DeHart, a man with a history of run-ins with the law, reportedly opened fire on the two officers, leaving Deputy Greg McCowen dead and Deputy Shelby Eggers critically wounded.

Amidst the chaos, DeHart fled the scene, successfully evading capture. With an extensive criminal record that includes charges of aggravated assault, drug possession, and forgery, DeHart is no stranger to law enforcement.

A Community on Edge

As Maryville residents grapple with the aftermath of this horrific incident, the community stands united in its efforts to support the affected families and bring the suspect to justice. The local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies have pooled their resources and expertise in the ongoing search for DeHart.

A reward of $80,000 has been offered for any information leading to DeHart's arrest, a testament to the collective resolve to apprehend the man responsible for the senseless violence that claimed a life and left a family in mourning.

A Call to Action

The people of Maryville are urged to remain vigilant and report any information that may aid in DeHart's capture. His charges include first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, continues to work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served and that the community can once again find solace in the knowledge that those who threaten their safety will be held accountable for their actions.

As the search for DeHart continues, the residents of Maryville are reminded of the invaluable service provided by their law enforcement officers, who put their lives on the line daily to protect their community. In memory of Deputy Greg McCowen and in support of Deputy Shelby Eggers, the people of Maryville stand strong, united in their quest for justice and their pursuit of peace.

The events that transpired in January and February in Maryville, TN, serve as a sobering reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face in their line of duty. The tragic shooting of two Blount County Sheriff's deputies, resulting in the death of Deputy Greg McCowen and the critical injury of Deputy Shelby Eggers, has left the community shaken. As the manhunt for Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr., the alleged shooter, continues, the residents of Maryville remain steadfast in their support for the affected families and their commitment to ensuring justice is served.