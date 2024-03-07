Mandya's Mining Confusion: No High Court Order for Trial Blast Revealed

In a surprising turn of events in Mandya, the anticipated trial blast in Baby Betta, Pandavapur taluk, has been engulfed in confusion due to the absence of a specific High Court order. This revelation contradicts previous announcements by the District Administration and elected representatives, raising questions about the decision's integrity and the motives behind proceeding with the blast. The state government's decision to conduct the trial from March 4 to 7 is now under scrutiny.

Discovery of the Discrepancy

During a recent meeting with experts on Tuesday, it was disclosed that there was no High Court order mandating the trial blast. This discrepancy has led to concerns about the transparency of the decision-making process and the influence of mine owners. The confusion stems from ongoing concerns about the impact of mining on the KRS Dam, critical to the Mysore region, and contradicts previous claims by officials and representatives about assessing potential risks through the trial blast.

Background of the Controversy

Previous protests by farmers' organizations, supported by MP Sumalatha Ambarish and social activists, had led to a High Court ban on mining in Baby Betta. Despite this, officials had indicated plans for a trial blast to evaluate any potential damage to the dam. However, the recent revelation about the absence of a court order casts doubt on the legitimacy of these plans and highlights the need for a transparent and evidence-based approach to mining activities and their potential impact.

Call for Accountability

As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are demanding clarity and accountability from the decision-makers. The discrepancy regarding the High Court order underscores the importance of transparent decision-making processes and the need to address concerns related to mining activities and their impact on critical infrastructure thoughtfully and responsibly.