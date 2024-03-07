Mandaue Traffic Agency Sets Meeting to Resolve Jeepney Route Conflict in Cabancalan

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) is taking steps to address an escalating issue among three modern jeepney operators over alleged overlapping routes in Barangay Cabancalan. Edwin Jumao-as, the head of Team, announced a critical meeting set for March 20 to bring together representatives from Pit-os, Talamban, Mandaue Transport Cooperative (Pitmaco), United Driver and Operators Transport Cooperative (Udotco), and Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Driver Operator Transport Cooperative (Lamadotrasco) to iron out the conflict.

Advertisment

Root of the Conflict

At a recent traffic board meeting, the conflict between the operators was brought to light, with accusations flying between Udotco, Lamadotrasco, and Pitmaco. The main issue stems from Pitmaco's modern jeeps allegedly entering Cabancalan, a move that Udotco and Lamadotrasco claim has cut into their income. This dispute has been brewing since 2023, underlining the competitive tensions among operators vying for the same passenger base. Both Udotco and Lamadotrasco are franchise holders, authorized to ply jeeps within Mandaue City, including routes within Cabancalan, according to Mandaue's Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

Special Permit Controversy

Advertisment

Pitmaco has countered the accusations with a claim of possessing a special permit issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB 7), allowing them to operate along the disputed routes. This special permit, according to Pitmaco, was issued to address a public transportation shortage in certain areas of Cebu, including routes that overlap with those of Udotco and Lamadotrasco. The upcoming meeting on March 20 aims to clarify the validity of this special permit and whether Pitmaco's operations on these routes were authorized.

Implications for Mandaue's Public Transport

The resolution of this conflict is crucial for the smooth operation of public transportation in Mandaue City. The meeting's outcome could not only resolve the current income disparities among the operators but also set a precedent for how route overlaps are handled in the future. With a focus on ensuring fair competition and adequate public transportation services, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue is poised to make decisions that will have long-lasting implications for the city's commuting public.

The upcoming discussions represent a pivotal moment for public transportation in Mandaue, highlighting the need for clear regulations and transparent processes in route designation and operator permits. As the city continues to grow, the resolution of such conflicts will be essential in maintaining an efficient, equitable public transportation system that serves the needs of all Mandaue residents.