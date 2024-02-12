Man Cruises Nebraska Streets with His Bull Passenger, Howdy Doody

In Norfolk, Nebraska, a man named Lee Meyer has been making headlines for his unusual choice of car companion. On February 12, 2024, police received numerous calls reporting Meyer driving with none other than his bull, Howdy Doody, seated in the passenger seat. This peculiar sight has captured the attention of the local community and beyond.

The Bull in the Passenger Seat

Meyer's car, a modified vehicle equipped with a yellow metal cattle gate on the passenger side, has been specially adapted to accommodate Howdy Doody. The bull has been a part of the Meyer family for around nine years, and it seems that Lee Meyer enjoys the attention that comes with their unique bond. In fact, this isn't the first time the duo has gone viral. Back in 2019, they made waves during a parade in Antelope County.

No Citations, Just Warnings

Upon receiving multiple calls about the situation, Norfolk police intervened, but rather than issuing citations, they simply warned Meyer and advised him to take Howdy Doody home. The police were understanding of the unusual situation, recognizing the human element and the harmless intent behind Meyer's actions.

A Viral Star is Born

Rhonda Meyer, Lee's wife, revealed that her husband revels in the attention the duo receives, likening himself to a movie star. As the story spreads across the internet and captures the hearts of people far and wide, it's clear that Lee Meyer and Howdy Doody are quickly becoming viral sensations. Their heartwarming bond serves as a reminder that sometimes, life's most memorable moments come from the most unexpected places.

In the end, the tale of Lee Meyer and Howdy Doody is more than just a peculiar sight on the streets of Nebraska. It's a story about an unlikely friendship, the joy of embracing life's quirks, and the power of human connections – even those that involve a man and his bull.