Man Arrested for Sextortion Scam in Handwara, Stay Vigilant Online

In a chilling reminder of the dangers lurking in the digital world, Handwara police have apprehended a man for his involvement in an elaborate 'sextortion' scam. Atif Qureshi, a resident of Bandipora, was arrested on charges of blackmailing unsuspecting victims by posing as a fake computer engineer and falsely claiming to be the son of a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The Modus Operandi

The accused made contact with his victims on social media platforms, where he spun a web of deceit by claiming their phones had been hacked and sensitive data had been stolen. In a cruel twist, Qureshi sent obscene pictures and videos to his victims, demanding money to prevent the leaked data from being made public.

The Scale of the Scam

According to police sources, Qureshi managed to dupe several individuals, extorting amounts ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000. The scale of the scam underscores the growing threat of online extortion schemes, which exploit people's fears and vulnerabilities in the digital age.

Staying Informed and Vigilant

In the face of such threats, it is crucial to stay informed and maintain a healthy dose of skepticism when engaging with unfamiliar individuals online. As a general rule, do not share sensitive information or engage in financial transactions with people you do not know. If you receive such emails or messages, do not panic and refrain from making any payments. Instead, promptly report the incident to the police and seek their guidance.

The Handwara Police have urged the general public to remain vigilant and report any such incidents to the authorities. By working together, we can help combat the growing menace of online extortion scams and ensure the safety and security of our digital communities.

Note: If you find yourself a victim of such a scam, remember that you are not alone. Reach out to the police and seek their assistance. Do not let the scammers exploit your fears and vulnerabilities. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and stay safe.

