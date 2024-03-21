Malawi Revenue Authority Withdraws Increase on 'Kaunjika' Import Duty After Protests

Following a series of protest marches by vendors and importers in Lilongwe and planned actions in Blantyre, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) reversed its decision to increase the duty on imported second-hand clothes, known locally as 'kaunjika'. This decision came in response to widespread discontent among traders over the proposed hike from $1.90 to $2.50 per kilogramme, outlined in the 2024/25 National Budget. The reversal was communicated through a memo from MRA commissioner general John Biziwick, ensuring immediate compliance among MRA officials.

Public Protest Sparks Change

Hundreds of vendors took to the streets in Lilongwe, marching from the Old Town to MRA offices along the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road, despite the tax reversal announcement. Their action aimed to obtain confirmation of the withdrawal and to voice concerns over escalating prices affecting their livelihoods. The protest underscored the significant impact of tax policies on small businesses amid Malawi's economic struggles. MRA's deputy commissioner for Lilongwe Port, Khumbo Gondwe, confirmed the immediate implementation of the reversal, emphasizing MRA's responsiveness to the traders' plight.

Traders' Reaction and Further Actions

In Blantyre, kaunjika vendors convened to discuss the next steps, maintaining their plan to deliver a petition despite the tax withdrawal, highlighting ongoing concerns over pricing practices among wholesalers. The incident reflects broader issues within Malawi's informal sector and the government's approach to taxation, with calls for more inclusive policy-making processes. The Consumers Association of Malawi criticized the lack of consultation with the business community prior to tax changes, pointing out the potential loss of government revenue due to such unplanned reversals.

Implications and Reflections

This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance required in policy-making, especially in economies heavily reliant on the informal sector. It highlights the need for thorough stakeholder engagement to mitigate adverse impacts on vulnerable groups. The swift reversal by MRA demonstrates a willingness to listen and adapt, yet it also underscores the challenges in forecasting the ramifications of fiscal policies. As Malawi navigates its economic challenges, the dialogue between government entities and the business community remains crucial for sustainable development and social stability.