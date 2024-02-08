Makati Extends Free Health Services to Embo Barangays, Operating Hours Extended

In a remarkable show of dedication to the well-being of its residents, the Makati City government, under the leadership of Mayor Abby Binay, has announced the extension of free health services to the so-called 'Embo' barangays. This initiative, delivered through the Lingkod Bayan Caravan, aims to ensure that even those areas no longer under Makati's jurisdiction continue to receive essential medical care.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Change

Despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that transferred the jurisdiction of the Embo barangays to Taguig City, Mayor Binay has made it clear that the city of Makati will not abandon its former constituents. "We understand the challenges that our Embo residents are facing, especially in terms of access to healthcare," she said. "That's why we've decided to extend our services to them, regardless of jurisdiction."

Starting February 12, four barangay health centers located in Bangkal, Poblacion, Kasilawan, and Guadalupe Nuevo will have their operating hours extended from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday. This will enable both Makati and Embo residents to seek medical attention at times that are most convenient for them.

Lingkod Bayan Caravan: Bringing Healthcare to Your Doorstep

Every Saturday, the Lingkod Bayan Caravan will be set up in specified areas within the Embo barangays, offering free consultations, laboratory tests, and even medication. Services such as pet vaccination, pet microchipping, legal aid, job fairs, and assistance from utility concessionaires will also be available.

Mayor Binay has directed all front-line city government offices to accommodate Embo residents in these caravans, which are set to occur throughout the year. "We want to make sure that no one is left behind," she said. "Health is a basic right, and we will do everything in our power to uphold that right for all our residents."

A Testament to Makati's Commitment

This extension of free health services to the Embo barangays is a testament to Makati's commitment to its residents. It is a shining example of a government that goes above and beyond its call of duty, putting the welfare of its people above political boundaries.

As Mayor Binay put it, "Makati may no longer have jurisdiction over the Embo barangays, but our responsibility to their residents does not end there. We will continue to serve them in any way we can, because they are, and always will be, part of the Makati family."

For updates on the caravan's schedule and locations, residents are encouraged to monitor the My Makati Facebook page. This initiative, a beacon of hope amidst change, is a powerful reminder that the bonds of community transcend political boundaries.

In these turbulent times, the Makati City government's extension of free health services to the Embo barangays serves as a comforting assurance that the dance of humanity with mortality is not a solo performance. It is a dance shared by all, with the city of Makati stepping up as a dedicated partner, ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to take the next step.