Major Blaze Engulfs Former Lisneal College in Londonderry, 50 Firefighters Respond

Residents of Londonderry are facing an emergency situation as a significant fire has engulfed the former Lisneal College (Faughan Valley Campus) on Drumahoe Road. The incident, which started on Sunday evening, has prompted a massive response from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), with 50 firefighters and various firefighting appliances deployed to combat the flames.

Immediate Response and Community Alert

The NIFRS was quick to respond to the emergency, arriving at the scene at 8:17 pm on Sunday. With the fire spreading through a two-story section of the derelict building, the service has deployed seven pumping appliances, an aerial appliance, and a command support unit to manage the situation. Local residents have been urgently advised to keep their distance and ensure their windows and doors remain closed to avoid smoke inhalation and potential harm.

Challenging Operations and Safety Measures

Firefighting operations are expected to continue for an extended period, indicating the severity of the blaze. The firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish the fire and secure the area. The extensive deployment underscores the challenging nature of the operation and the priority placed on public safety. Community members are urged to stay informed and comply with safety directives issued by the authorities.

Implications and Community Support

The incident not only highlights the risks associated with derelict buildings but also the importance of emergency preparedness and community resilience. As operations proceed, the focus remains on minimizing damage and ensuring the well-being of Londonderry's residents. The community's cooperation and support for the firefighting efforts are crucial during this critical time.