Maintenance Work at Snowdon Booster Station May Affect Water Supply in Greater Sudbury

Maintenance work at the Snowdon Booster Station on Snowdon Avenue, in the Cambrian Heights area of Greater Sudbury, is currently underway and is scheduled to go on until 4 p.m. on February 6. As a result of this maintenance, residents living on streets north of Snowdon Avenue might experience low water pressure or discoloured water. The streets affected by this include Burton Avenue, Humber Court, Cabot Street, Hearne Avenue, Selkirk Street, Nicolet Street, Secord Court, and Rio Road.

Guidelines for Residents

The city has issued guidelines for the residents who might encounter discoloured water as a result of the maintenance work. They are advised to run the cold water tap closest to the water meter for several minutes until the water clears of any sediment. By doing so, it will flush out the discolouration caused by the ongoing maintenance works at the Snowdon Booster Station.

Contacting City Authorities

If residents' problems persist, they are instructed to contact the city by calling 311 for assistance. The city authorities are prepared to handle these issues and ensure that the residents' water supply is restored to its normal state. This is a measure to ensure the comfort and safety of the residents of Greater Sudbury, ensuring that their daily routines are not majorly disrupted by the maintenance work.