Three individuals were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision on the M6 southbound between junctions 15 and 16 near Stoke-on-Trent. The incident occurred today, 2024-02-13, causing significant delays and the closure of the southbound side.

M6 Collision: Triple Hospitalization and Major Disruptions

In a dramatic turn of events, a multi-vehicle collision unfolded on the M6 southbound, near Stoke-on-Trent, involving a silver Ford Transit van, a red Vauxhall Corsa, and a grey Ford Puma. The incident led to the hospitalization of three individuals and brought traffic to a standstill.

A Race Against Time: Emergency Services Respond

Time was of the essence as emergency services sprang into action. West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances, two paramedic officers, and an air ambulance to the scene. The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and Central Motorway Police Group were also on the ground, working tirelessly to manage the situation.

Assessing the Aftermath: Injuries and Investigations

The driver of the red Vauxhall Corsa, a man in his 40s, remains in a serious but stable condition. A woman and a child, passengers involved in the collision, sustained minor injuries. Recovery and investigation works are still ongoing, with traffic being held in both directions.

Witnesses and those with dashcam footage are urged to contact the police, as their contributions could prove invaluable in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.

Delays and Diversions: Motorists faced substantial delays, with congestion stretching up to 9 miles. Traffic was held in both directions to allow for the air ambulance to land and for trapped vehicles to be released.

The multi-vehicle collision on the M6 southbound serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety. As emergency services continue their efforts and investigations, the thoughts of the community are with those affected by this unfortunate incident.