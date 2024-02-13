Lumberjack Days in Stillwater: A Tradition on the Brink

The vibrant echoes of Lumberjack Days, a cherished summer tradition in Stillwater, may soon fade into silence. The Locals, a dedicated volunteer group who breathed life back into the event in 2014, have decided to step down from their organizational role.

Advertisment

The End of an Era

For eight consecutive years, The Locals have been the driving force behind Lumberjack Days. Their mission was clear: keep the event local, free, and community-focused. Their departure leaves a significant void, casting uncertainty over the future of this beloved Stillwater tradition.

A Legacy of Community and Resilience

Advertisment

The Locals' journey began in 2014, following a two-year hiatus of Lumberjack Days. Under their stewardship, the event flourished, becoming a highlight of Stillwater's summer calendar. The annual downhill derby, parade, concerts, and lumberjack demonstrations drew locals and visitors alike, fostering a sense of community and civic pride.

The Future of Lumberjack Days: A City in Search of a Solution

City officials are now tasked with the challenge of finding a new entity to carry the torch. Among those in talks with the city are local business owners Brian Asmus and Chris Diebold. If successful, they hope to maintain the traditional format of Lumberjack Days, preserving the legacy left by The Locals.

As the city navigates this transition, the community waits with bated breath. Will Lumberjack Days continue to thrive, or will it become a relic of Stillwater's past? Only time will tell.