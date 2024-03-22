Lottery Winner Fined £16K for Blocking Public Path to Prevent Pool Intrusions and Property Damage

Mark Skuse, a lottery winner from Lower Morton, near Thornbury, Gloucestershire, faced a hefty fine for obstructing a public footpath adjacent to his mansion. Skuse, who won £120,000 in the postcode lottery, erected barriers to prevent dogs and potential thieves from accessing his property, leading to a legal battle with South Gloucestershire council.

Initial Complaints and Council's Response

In May 2023, the council ordered Skuse to remove the obstructions after receiving complaints from the public about the blocked footpath. Despite this, Skuse ignored the council's request, prompting a court summons. The court found him guilty of obstructing the public right of way, contrary to Section 137 of the Highways Act 1980, resulting in a £5,000 fine, £1,155 in costs, and a £2,000 victim surcharge.

Skuse's Security Concerns

Skuse defended his actions by citing security concerns, including attempted thefts and disturbances caused by dogs. He claimed to have invested £60,000 to £70,000 in security measures, including guard dogs, CCTV cameras, and electric gates. Skuse argued that the path provided easy access for criminals and that dogs off-leash posed a risk to his family's safety and enjoyment of their outdoor space.

Council's Stance and Legal Action

South Gloucestershire council, after finding the path blocked during an investigation, stated that Skuse had not attempted to engage with them regarding the obstructions. The council emphasized its responsibility to ensure public rights of way are accessible, safe, and enjoyable. Mark King, from the council, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, highlighting the importance of maintaining public access to the 783 miles of pathways across South Gloucestershire.

This case underscores the legal implications of obstructing public rights of way and the ongoing conflict between private property concerns and public access rights. The hefty fines and legal costs faced by Skuse serve as a reminder of the importance of dialogue and cooperation with local authorities when addressing security and privacy concerns.