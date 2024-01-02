en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

‘Long Story Short’: A Look into Central Illinois News and Reflections on 2023

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
‘Long Story Short’: A Look into Central Illinois News and Reflections on 2023

Delivering a weekly update on Central Illinois news, the ‘Long Story Short’ podcast from Lee Enterprises has become a staple for the local community. The recently broadcasted episode, hosted by Kelsey Watznauer, D. Jack Alkire, and Brendan Denison, tackled a plethora of issues impacting the area, ranging from homelessness during the holiday season to the collapse of a historic building.

A Year in Reflection and Local Challenges

The hosts reflected on the journey of 2023, discussing the highs and lows, the challenges, and triumphs that marked the year. They addressed the urgent issue of homelessness during the holiday season, shedding light on the human facet of this crisis. In addition, they touched upon the collapse of a 140-year-old building over Christmas, underscoring the historical loss and the potential implications for the community.

Federal Grant and Festive Events

In a significant development, the team revealed that Decatur has been awarded millions in federal grants, a financial boost that would undoubtedly contribute to local development. Amid the hard-hitting news, the joyous spirit of the holiday season remained undimmed, with festive events such as the Monticello Santa Parade and Polar Express adding a dash of merriment.

The Normal Public Library’s Top Books of 2023

The episode also highlighted the Normal Public Library’s top books of the year for different age groups. Children’s favorites included titles like ‘Elephants Cannot Dance!’ and ‘Pigs Make Me Sneeze!’, while teen readers gravitated towards ‘One of Us is Lying’ and ‘The Hunger Games’. Adult readers found themselves engrossed in books such as ‘The Boys from Biloxi’ and ‘Mad Honey’.

Firearm Arrests by Normal Police

In a separate update, the Normal Police department announced five firearm arrests since November, as part of their ongoing efforts to curtail illegal gun possession. This development represents a significant stride in ensuring community safety and order.

The ‘Long Story Short’ podcast remains a reliable source for local news and is available on various platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Omny Studio. Subscriptions are free, allowing listeners to stay updated with the latest news in Central Illinois.

0
Local News
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Buda City to Host Open House for Middle Creek Drive Rehabilitation Project

By Bijay Laxmi

Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed

By Salman Khan

Clinton County Schedules Series of Organizational and Regular Meetings

By BNN Correspondents

Water Main Break in Franklin Disrupts Services, Affects Water Pressure

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Pizza Oven in Riverdale Bids Farewell: An End to Six Decades of Cu ...
@Business · 33 mins
The Pizza Oven in Riverdale Bids Farewell: An End to Six Decades of Cu ...
heart comment 0
Pikeville Fire Department’s Chief Paul Swafford Retires After 47 years of Service

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pikeville Fire Department's Chief Paul Swafford Retires After 47 years of Service
Crown & Thistle Pub in Oxford: New Redevelopment Plans Amid Controversy

By Israel Ojoko

Crown & Thistle Pub in Oxford: New Redevelopment Plans Amid Controversy
Recurring Fires Lead to Closure of Cheshire Bridge Road: City Seeks Solutions

By Quadri Adejumo

Recurring Fires Lead to Closure of Cheshire Bridge Road: City Seeks Solutions
St. Croix Avis: End of an Era for a Historic Newspaper

By Waqas Arain

St. Croix Avis: End of an Era for a Historic Newspaper
Latest Headlines
World News
Ajit Pawar Endorses PM Modi at Bhima Koregaon Battle Anniversary: A Synopsis of Key Events
12 seconds
Ajit Pawar Endorses PM Modi at Bhima Koregaon Battle Anniversary: A Synopsis of Key Events
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor to Miss Legislative Session Start Due to Surgery
16 seconds
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor to Miss Legislative Session Start Due to Surgery
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
3 mins
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understanding Neural Development
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
3 mins
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
4 mins
Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
4 mins
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
4 mins
Manchester United Women's Team Opens Voting for December Player of the Month
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
4 mins
Bill Sharp: From Wrestling Assistant to Head Coach at Clayton/Glassboro
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
4 mins
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
19 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
24 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
27 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
34 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
60 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app