‘Long Story Short’: A Look into Central Illinois News and Reflections on 2023

Delivering a weekly update on Central Illinois news, the ‘Long Story Short’ podcast from Lee Enterprises has become a staple for the local community. The recently broadcasted episode, hosted by Kelsey Watznauer, D. Jack Alkire, and Brendan Denison, tackled a plethora of issues impacting the area, ranging from homelessness during the holiday season to the collapse of a historic building.

A Year in Reflection and Local Challenges

The hosts reflected on the journey of 2023, discussing the highs and lows, the challenges, and triumphs that marked the year. They addressed the urgent issue of homelessness during the holiday season, shedding light on the human facet of this crisis. In addition, they touched upon the collapse of a 140-year-old building over Christmas, underscoring the historical loss and the potential implications for the community.

Federal Grant and Festive Events

In a significant development, the team revealed that Decatur has been awarded millions in federal grants, a financial boost that would undoubtedly contribute to local development. Amid the hard-hitting news, the joyous spirit of the holiday season remained undimmed, with festive events such as the Monticello Santa Parade and Polar Express adding a dash of merriment.

The Normal Public Library’s Top Books of 2023

The episode also highlighted the Normal Public Library’s top books of the year for different age groups. Children’s favorites included titles like ‘Elephants Cannot Dance!’ and ‘Pigs Make Me Sneeze!’, while teen readers gravitated towards ‘One of Us is Lying’ and ‘The Hunger Games’. Adult readers found themselves engrossed in books such as ‘The Boys from Biloxi’ and ‘Mad Honey’.

Firearm Arrests by Normal Police

In a separate update, the Normal Police department announced five firearm arrests since November, as part of their ongoing efforts to curtail illegal gun possession. This development represents a significant stride in ensuring community safety and order.

The ‘Long Story Short’ podcast remains a reliable source for local news and is available on various platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Omny Studio. Subscriptions are free, allowing listeners to stay updated with the latest news in Central Illinois.