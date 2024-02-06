Long-standing Violations Prompt Abrupt Closure of Agnes Gray Elementary School

The doors of Agnes Gray Elementary School in West Paris, Maine, were abruptly closed on Monday, following the revelation of multiple, long-standing code violations that rendered the building uninhabitable. The closure was announced during a school board meeting of Maine School Administrative District 17, leaving the entire community in a state of dismay.

Violations That Led to Closure

The violations that prompted this decisive action included inadequate fire protection measures, non-functional emergency exits, antiquated plumbing and electrical systems, exterior degradation including a failing roof, and stairwells that did not meet safety compliance standards. Architects from LaVallee Brensinger of Portland, who were called upon to inspect the building, confirmed these safety failures, sealing the fate of the building.

Relocation and Remote Learning

The students from Agnes Gray will be relocated to other educational facilities after the February break, which spans from February 19-23. Grades 1 to 6 will find new homes in either Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in Norway or Paris Elementary School, while Pre-K and kindergarten students will continue their learning journey at Legion School in West Paris.

Superintendent Heather Manchester had the difficult task of informing the staff about the impending closure prior to the public announcement. She also organized a remote learning plan to bridge the gap until the break begins, ensuring the continuity of education for the young minds entrusted to the district's care. The school board approved the immediate closure and the remote learning plan without hesitation.

Community Reaction

The closure, while sudden, did not come as a surprise to the community. The deteriorating condition of the school was a known issue, and the decision to close it permanently has been met with understanding and acceptance. The district has reassured parents and students that arrangements have been made to continue education without any interruptions, turning a potentially disruptive situation into a smooth transition.