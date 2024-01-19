Local Leaders Reveal Preferred Weather Information Sources for Critical Decision-Making

In a climate of increasing unpredictability, weather forecasts have become a critical tool for decision-makers in various sectors. The decisions they make, such as shifting to remote learning, cancelling services, or managing public works, are often guided by these forecasts. A recent survey of 72 local leaders, including school superintendents, pastors, road commissioners, public works officials, mayors, and village presidents, revealed their top choices for weather information sources.

The National Weather Service: A Trusted Source

According to the survey, the National Weather Service (NWS) was the top choice, garnering 27.5 votes. The NWS is valued for its detailed forecasts and customization tools, factors that make it a reliable guide for decision-making. During the recent Winter Weather Advisory for New York City and its surrounding areas, the NWS provided comprehensive updates and advice, aiding in campus operations and preparations for the adverse weather conditions.

Regional and Digital Choices

WCIA, a regional news channel, came second with 13 votes. The meteorologists of WCIA are appreciated for providing local detail, essential for decision-making at the community level. Digital platforms also found favor among the respondents. The Weather Channel's app, known for its frequent updates and premium features, was favored by 8 voters. Accuweather, and particularly its service for businesses, received 5.5 votes for its tailored notifications and reliability.

Multiple Sources and Local Expertise

Interestingly, some individuals preferred the weather app that came with their smartphones, an indication of the convenience factor. Others relied on multiple sources or local expertise, such as fellow superintendents or family members in relevant professions. This variety of trusted sources highlights the importance of weather information in decision-making for community safety and operations.