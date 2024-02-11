Local Hero Shriram Shivakrishna Tops Telangana Group IV Service Exam

Against the backdrop of rolling hills and lush greenery, a small town in Telangana, India, is celebrating the triumph of one of its own. Shriram Shivakrishna, a humble resident of Asifabad, has secured the highest score in the recently announced results of the Telangana Group IV service exam.

A Triumph of Perseverance

Shivakrishna's journey to this pinnacle is as inspiring as it is remarkable. A former student of the renowned Sri Saraswathi Shishumandir School, he pursued an engineering degree from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar, a premier institute known for its focus on fostering innovation and excellence.

Today, Shivakrishna serves as a record assistant at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a government-owned coal mining company. His parents, too, lead lives of dedication and service; his father is a teacher at the same school Shivakrishna attended, while his mother is a tailor.

The Road to Success

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group IV Service Exam is a highly competitive and prestigious examination in the state. It serves as a gateway to various government jobs, including junior assistant, junior stenographer, and typist.

Shivakrishna's outstanding performance in the exam, with a score of 220.45 out of 300 marks, is a testament to his relentless determination and hard work. The estimated cut-off marks for the exam have been released, but the actual cut-off marks will be announced by TSPSC after the final key is released.

A Beacon of Hope

Shivakrishna's achievement has not only brought joy to his family and friends but also instilled a sense of pride and hope in the entire community of Asifabad. His success story is a reminder that with perseverance, dedication, and the right opportunities, one can overcome any obstacle and reach great heights.

As Shivakrishna embarks on this new chapter in his life, he carries with him the hopes and dreams of his community. His journey serves as an inspiration to many, proving that success is within reach for those who are willing to work hard and never give up.

In a world where the headlines are often dominated by tales of strife and despair, Shivakrishna's story is a refreshing reminder of the power of determination, the importance of education, and the indomitable human spirit.

As Shriram Shivakrishna's name echoes through the hills of Asifabad, it carries with it the sound of triumph. His achievement in the Telangana Group IV service exam is not just a personal victory, but a beacon of hope for his community and a testament to the power of perseverance. With his eyes set on the future, Shivakrishna continues to inspire those around him, proving that success is within reach for those who dare to dream and work tirelessly to make those dreams a reality.