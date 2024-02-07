Local Community Updates: Dog Adoption, Election Ballots, Seismic Retrofits, Hearing Loss Event, and Grandparenting Class

The East Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has issued an urgent appeal for adopters, foster owners, and day trip and sleepover volunteers for larger dogs at their Oakland and Dublin shelters. These dogs, which have been in shelter care for extended periods, are battling with the confines of their environment. Detailed information on adoption and fostering procedures can be found at eastbayspca.org.
Alameda County Election Details
Voters in Alameda County are set to receive mail-in ballots for the looming March 5 election. The ballots will include Measure F in Piedmont, a municipal services parcel tax issue that could impact local residents. More detailed information is available at piedmont.ca.gov/election2024.
Earthquake Brace + Bolt Program
In a bid to encourage seismic retrofits to eligible homes, the Earthquake Brace + Bolt program is offering homeowners in Piedmont grants of up to $3,000. The registration window for this program is open until February 21, and interested homeowners can register at EarthquakeBraceBolt.com.
Hearing Loss Education Event
The Hearing Loss Association of America's East Bay chapter is hosting an informative event to educate the public about hearing loss and cochlear implants. The session will be led by Audrey Staley of Advanced Bionics. All details for this event, including RSVP processes, can be found at hearinglosseb.org.
Piedmont Adult School's Grandparenting Class
Addressing the modern challenges of child rearing, Piedmont Adult School has opened registration for a new grandparenting class. This initiative aims to provide support and guidance to grandparents in their unique roles. Interested individuals can register at piedmontadultschool.org.