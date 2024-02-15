Livoti's Old World Market: A Taste of Italy in Ocean County

Imagine stepping into a realm where the rich aromas of gourmet Italian cuisine blend seamlessly with the robust notes of fine wines and spirits. This vision is soon to become a reality in Brick Township, Ocean County, as Livoti's Old World Market prepares to open its doors on March 7th. Occupying the space of the former Corrado's Market in the Laurel Square Shopping Center at 1930 Route 88, this new establishment is not just another grocery store. It represents the first venture of Livoti's into Ocean County, marking its fifth location since the brand's inception in 2010. Significantly, it will also be the brand's initial foray into liquor sales, dedicating about 5,000 square feet to Livoti's Fine Wine and Spirits.

A New Chapter in a Growing Legacy

The journey of Livoti's Old World Market from its humble beginnings to becoming a household name in Monmouth County and now expanding into Ocean County is a testament to its commitment to quality and authenticity. John Livoti, the founder, has meticulously cultivated an environment that mirrors the traditional Italian markets, offering not just groceries but an experience. From gourmet meats, fresh produce, dairy, and baked goods to an extensive selection of seafood, Livoti's has catered to the refined palates of New Jersey's residents. With its recent ranking as no. 20 on NJ.com's list of New Jersey's greatest Italian delis, the store's reputation for excellence is undeniable. The Brick Township location promises to uphold these values, enriching the shopping experience with a comprehensive liquor selection for the first time.

More Than Just a Market

Spanning approximately 30,000 square feet, the new Livoti's store in Brick Township is poised to transform the local culinary landscape. The inclusion of Livoti's Beer, Wine & Fine Spirits within the premises is a bold move that underscores the brand's evolution. This new section, occupying a significant portion of the store, aims to offer an eclectic collection of beverages that complement the gourmet offerings Livoti's is renowned for. It's a holistic approach to grocery shopping, where customers can find everything they need to create authentic Italian meals, from the ingredients to the perfect wine pairing, under one roof.

A Community-Centric Approach

Livoti's Old World Market has always prided itself on being more than a place of commerce. It is a community hub, a place where food enthusiasts can gather, share, and celebrate the rich tapestry of Italian culinary tradition. The choice of Brick Township for its newest location is strategic, tapping into a vibrant community eager to embrace the unique offerings of Livoti's. As this new chapter unfolds, the store is set to become a cornerstone in the local community, providing not just an unparalleled shopping experience but also contributing to the local economy and culture.

As March 7th approaches, anticipation builds for the grand opening of Livoti's Old World Market in Brick Township. This expansion is not just a milestone for the brand but a beacon for those who appreciate the finesse of Italian cuisine and the joy of discovering the perfect wine or spirit to accompany a meal. With its comprehensive selection, community focus, and commitment to authenticity, Livoti's Old World Market is poised to become a beloved fixture in Ocean County.