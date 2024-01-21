Liverpool Council Falls Short of Resident Satisfaction: Survey Reveals

In a recent resident satisfaction survey in Liverpool, it was unveiled that a mere 45% of the respondents are content with the city's management by the local council. This figure is significantly lower than the Local Government Association's (LGA) benchmark of 60%. Adding to the council's woes, less than a third of the participants see the council as providing value for money, while only 51% found it easy to approach someone for help.

Survey Throws Light on Liverpool Council's Shortcomings

The survey findings have cast a spotlight on Liverpool Council's shortcomings, particularly in the areas of value delivery, accessibility, and job satisfaction among its staff. The results are particularly poignant, considering the council's ongoing efforts to rectify the issues identified in the critical Caller Report nearly three years ago.

Liverpool Council's Plan for Improvement

In response to the survey's revelations and its past criticism, Liverpool Council is in the process of developing a new customer experience programme. This initiative is aimed at enhancing services for residents, providing more effective support to elected members, increasing job satisfaction among employees, and reducing the overall cost of serving customers.

A Digital-First Approach

Central to the council's improvement scheme is the introduction of a new customer target operating model that puts digital engagement and self-service capabilities at the forefront. This model is designed to align Liverpool City Council with the standards of other local authorities while introducing future-proof and automation features that could potentially exceed its counterparts.

The findings of the resident satisfaction survey, along with the council's proposed measures, are set to be discussed in the upcoming finance and resources scrutiny committee meeting. The meeting marks a crucial juncture for the Liverpool Council as it strives to improve its services and regain the confidence of its residents.