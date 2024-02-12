Lion Cub Display at Phuket Cafe Raises Legal and Animal Welfare Concerns

In a bizarre turn of events, a lion cub has found itself in the midst of a cafe in Phuket Town, becoming an unwitting prop for tourist photos. But this isn't a tale of a cuddly attraction; it's a story of potential illegality and animal welfare concerns.
The Lion Cub at The Glass House
Chinthep Kanghae, head of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang, led an inspection of The Glass House Cafe and Space on 13th February 2024. The reason? A lion cub, improbably located in the heart of the cafe, had been spotted by concerned individuals.
A Questionable Journey
Upon investigation, it was revealed that the lion cub had been brought all the way from Bangkok and kept at a house in Chalong for 15 days before being displayed at the cafe for a few hours daily. This information was provided by a Chinese national named 'Mr Khai', claiming to be a friend of the cafe's owner.
The Legal Quagmire
Lions are classified as controlled animals under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act of 2019. This means their possession and transportation require explicit permission. As of now, officials are investigating whether the lion cub's journey to Phuket adhered to these regulations.
The lion cub's presence at The Glass House Cafe and Space raises serious questions about the treatment of wild animals and the legalities surrounding their use as attractions. As the investigation continues, one thing is clear: the lion cub's story is far from a simple photo opportunity.Key Points:
- A lion cub was found on display at The Glass House Cafe and Space in Phuket Town.
- The cub was brought from Bangkok and kept at a house in Chalong for 15 days before being displayed at the cafe.
- Officials are investigating the legality of the cub's possession and transportation under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act of 2019.