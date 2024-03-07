Limerick's Persistent Battle Against Dereliction: Ellen Street Eyesore Faces New CPO Attempt

In a determined move to combat urban decay, Limerick City and County Council has once again initiated a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process targeting a notably derelict site on Ellen Street, adjacent to the city's cherished Milk Market. This marks the council's second attempt to seize control of the problematic property, following a previous unsuccessful bid where An Bord Pleanala sided with the property owner. Fine Gael Councillor Daniel Butler highlights this action as a testament to the Council's commitment to addressing dereliction within Limerick.

Renewed Efforts and Strategic Implications

Since establishing a dedicated unit in 2018 to tackle derelict and vacant sites, Limerick City and County Council has been proactive, marking its 100th CPO in 2020 on the same unfinished structure on Ellen Street. Despite the setback from An Bord Pleanala's ruling in favour of the property's owner, the Council remains undeterred. The objective behind these CPOs is clear: to revitalize Limerick's towns, villages, and city areas, potentially transforming eyesores like the Ellen Street building into affordable homes and contributing to the urban landscape's renewal.

The Ongoing Saga of Ellen Street

The Ellen Street building, described by Cllr Butler as an 'unfinished state' and 'eyesore,' has been a longstanding issue for the city. Its proximity to the Milk Market—a focal point of city life—only accentuates its blight on the community. Previous efforts to bring the building into compliance and use have stalled, leaving the Council no choice but to pursue another CPO, with hopes that this time, the outcome will be different and lead to the site's redevelopment.

Proactive Measures Across Limerick

In addition to the Ellen Street initiative, the Council announced last year its intention to acquire 23 more derelict properties across Limerick, demonstrating its aggressive stance on urban renewal. These efforts underscore Limerick City and County Council's reputation as one of Ireland's most proactive local authorities in utilizing its powers to reclaim and repurpose derelict and vacant properties. Labour Councillor Joe Leddin expresses support for the renewed CPO attempt, emphasizing that the time for action is now, especially for such a strategically important location within the city.

As Limerick City and County Council forges ahead with its latest CPO attempt, the community watches eagerly, hopeful for a successful outcome that will not only remove an urban blight but also pave the way for revitalization and growth. This ongoing battle against dereliction in Limerick serves as a critical reminder of the importance of proactive urban planning and the potential for legislative tools like CPOs to transform cities for the better. The outcome of this endeavor could set a precedent for similar initiatives across Ireland, spotlighting the intricate dance between property rights, urban development, and community needs.