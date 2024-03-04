Limerick Residents Warned Against Bogus Council Representatives Offering Tarmacadam Services

In a recent alarming development, residents of County Limerick have been urged to exercise caution when approached by individuals falsely claiming to represent Limerick City and County Council. These impostors have been offering to lay tarmacadam at seemingly reduced rates, only for the work to be later criticized as substandard, coupled with exorbitant charges upon completion.

Advertisment

Public Alert: Scam Operations in Limerick

Fine Gael Councillor Adam Teskey has highlighted this issue as a widespread problem across the county, urging the public to be vigilant. He emphasized the importance of verifying the identity of anyone claiming to be from the council, advising residents to be skeptical of offers that appear too good to be true. Teskey's warning comes after a series of reported incidents in Glin, Newcastle West, Adare, and extending into East Limerick, where constituents have fallen victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Official Response and Precautions

Advertisment

Limerick City and County Council has taken a strong stance against these deceitful activities, stressing the seriousness with which it views the impersonation of council employees. In a statement, a council spokesperson clarified that all legitimate council employees and subcontractors carry official identification badges, which must be prominently displayed during their duties. These badges include the employee's or contractor's name, photograph, and the council's logo, serving as a crucial verification tool for residents. The council has expressed its commitment to working closely with An Garda Síochána to thoroughly investigate these incidents.

Ensuring Safety and Integrity

The council's primary concern is the safety and well-being of Limerick residents and the maintenance of service integrity. It encourages anyone who encounters suspicious activity or believes they have been targeted by these fraudsters to immediately contact An Garda Síochána. The collective vigilance and cooperation of the public are deemed essential for effectively addressing and curbing such fraudulent activities.

As this situation unfolds, the residents of Limerick are reminded of the importance of skepticism and vigilance in the face of too-good-to-be-true offers. By verifying the credentials of anyone claiming to represent official bodies, they can protect themselves from falling prey to exploitation. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present threat of fraud and the need for continuous public awareness and caution.