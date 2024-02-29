Ligonier Township Extends Myers School Road Closure for Safety, Plans Tar and Chip Resurfacing by Late Summer 2024

After nearly five years of closure due to a coal mining reclamation project, Myers School Road in Ligonier Township will remain closed until late summer 2024. The decision was made by township supervisors after considering traffic safety concerns and the need for road resurfacing with tar and chips. This extended closure follows the completion of coal extraction by Coal Loaders, who are now focusing on site remediation.

Continued Closure for Safety and Restoration

Myers School Road, a two-mile stretch critical for local traffic, especially during Route 259 shutdowns, has been under closure to facilitate coal extraction and reclamation activities by Coal Loaders. The township initially planned to reopen the road this spring but has decided to keep it closed until the necessary resurfacing with tar and chips is completed. This decision aims to ensure the road's safety and functionality for motorists, addressing concerns such as speeding and the road's proximity to a hazardous cliff.

Collaborative Efforts Towards Improvement

The township and Coal Loaders are sharing the costs for the road's improvement. Measures including posting a 25 mph speed limit and future installation of a guardrail along the cliff are being considered to enhance safety. However, the application for funding and implementation of these safety measures will take time, emphasizing a cautious approach to reopening. This collaboration underscores the commitment to not only address the immediate concerns but also to ensure the road's long-term viability and safety for the community.

Impact on the Community and Future Plans

The extended closure of Myers School Road highlights the complexities of balancing infrastructure needs with safety and environmental reclamation efforts. As Ligonier Township and Coal Loaders work towards improving the road, the community looks forward to regaining a vital traffic artery by late summer 2024. This situation also reflects broader efforts to address legacy pollution and revitalize coal communities, as seen in initiatives like the Biden-Harris Administration's allocation of $74 million to tackle abandoned mines in Kentucky.

This ongoing project not only aims to restore a critical local road but also contributes to broader environmental and economic revitalization efforts in regions affected by coal mining. The anticipated reopening of Myers School Road symbolizes progress in addressing the remnants of industrial activity while ensuring public safety and infrastructure resilience.