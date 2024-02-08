Phillipsburg Mourns Loss of Motorcycle Enthusiast David Walton

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a motorcycle enthusiast from Phillipsburg, David Walton, aged 59, lost his life following a catastrophic accident on Route 22 in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred on a Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m., as Walton was negotiating eastbound traffic that had decelerated due to a prior accident near the border of Palmer and Lower Nazareth townships.

Witnesses and authorities reported that Walton, an avid motorcyclist, suddenly lost control of his bike, leading to a devastating collision with a box truck. The force of the impact propelled Walton's motorcycle underneath another car, exacerbating the severity of the crash.

A Fateful Journey Cut Short

As a dedicated motorcyclist, David Walton was no stranger to the thrill and freedom of the open road. Yet, on this fateful Wednesday, his journey took a tragic turn. The Palmer Township Police Department confirmed that after the collision, Walton was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson campus in Bethlehem Township. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Walton was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The exact cause and manner of Walton's death are still under investigation by the Northampton County Coroner's Office, with an autopsy scheduled for this weekend. As the community grapples with the loss of a beloved member, friends and family hold onto memories of a life filled with passion, love, and an unquenchable zest for adventure.

An Unforeseen Accident Leads to Route 22 Shutdown

The fatal crash involving Walton's motorcycle, the box truck, and at least two other vehicles resulted in the closure of Route 22 for several hours. The ensuing chaos and confusion on the busy highway exemplified the ripple effects of such a tragedy, impacting countless lives in the process.

As the Palmer Township Police Department's Accident Investigation Team works diligently to piece together the events leading up to the crash, the community anxiously awaits answers. Their findings will be forwarded to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), providing crucial insights into the factors that contributed to this devastating incident.