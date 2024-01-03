en English
Local News

Ledbury Fire Station Invites Aspiring On-Call Firefighters for Awareness Session

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Ledbury Fire Station Invites Aspiring On-Call Firefighters for Awareness Session

In a commendable initiative to bolster its ranks and promote community awareness, Ledbury Fire Station has rolled out an invitation to those interested in stepping into the shoes of an on-call firefighter. The fire station, located on Bye Street, has announced a specialized awareness session slated for Monday, January 8, at 6pm. This unique opportunity will provide participants with an up-close and personal understanding of the role of an on-call firefighter, complete with hands-on experience.

Bridging the Gap with Bromyard

While the event is set to take place at the Ledbury station, it is not exclusive to the locals. The station has extended its welcome to individuals from the Bromyard area as well, fostering a broader sense of community and shared responsibility. This approach underscores the station’s commitment to serving its community, which boasts a population of nearly 10,000 residents.

On-Call Firefighters: The Unsung Heroes

The Ledbury Fire Station operates solely with on-call firefighters, a group of dedicated individuals ready to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice. These brave souls stand at the ready, prepared to put their skills and training to test whenever their community needs them. The station’s regular drill nights, held every Monday at 7pm, provide a platform for these on-call firefighters to practice and prepare for various emergency situations.

A Community Call to Action

This awareness session is more than a recruitment drive; it is an invitation to step up and contribute to the safety and well-being of the community. It is a call to action for those who have the courage and commitment to serve as an on-call firefighter, to be a part of the station’s mission to protect and serve.

Local News
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

