Late Night Shooting at Kochi Bar Leaves Three Employees Injured

Late Sunday night in Kochi, Kerala, a local liquor bar became the scene of a harrowing shooting incident, leaving three employees injured. The altercation occurred at the Edassery bar in Kadavanthra, with the main accused, Vineeth, still on the run.

A Night of Terror Unfolds

The incident unfolded when a customer, later identified as Vineeth, fired his handgun at the bar staff following a dispute. The disagreement began over serving alcohol after closing time and quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. The bar manager was brutally assaulted, while two other employees, Sujin Johnson and Akhilnath, sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and thighs respectively.

Three Arrested as Manhunt Continues

Three individuals, Dilshan Bose, Vijay Jose, and Shemir P A, all residents of Ernakulam, have been arrested in connection to the incident. They are facing charges, including attempted murder. The police are still searching for the main accused, Vineeth, who escaped in a car after the shooting. An abandoned vehicle believed to be linked to the accused has been found in Muvattupuzha.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have initiated a probe into the incident, relying heavily on CCTV visuals to identify and apprehend the suspects. The injured employees, Sujin Johnson and Akhilnath, are currently receiving treatment at Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulam. Sujin is in critical condition and has been admitted to the ICU.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that bar employees face in their line of work. As the police continue their investigation and manhunt for Vineeth, the community is left to grapple with the aftermath of this violent event.

As of February 12, 2024, the search for Vineeth continues, and the police remain committed to bringing him to justice. The events that transpired late Sunday night in Kochi serve as a grim reminder of the importance of safety and vigilance in our communities.