LASG Convenes Stakeholders Parley to Tackle Event Centre Gridlocks

Major stakeholders in Lagos State's transportation sector are set to collaborate today in a strategic meeting aimed at addressing persistent traffic gridlocks around event centres, clubs, and large gathering spots. This initiative, jointly organized by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission, reflects a proactive approach to enhancing urban mobility and safety.

The parley, scheduled to take place at the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference and Exhibition Centre in Ikeja, will focus on dissecting the current challenges impeding smooth traffic flow around bustling event locations. Key agenda items include a detailed presentation of the existing traffic management issues, along with a discussion on proposed rules and guidelines for engaging LASTMA ahead of events. This session aims to pave the way for more structured and efficient traffic control measures.

Collaborative Solutions and Training

One of the critical outcomes expected from this meeting is the formulation of collaborative strategies to ensure the seamless management of vehicular movement, thus minimizing inconveniences to road users.

Moreover, the parley will explore the development of training programs for designated staff members of event centres. These programs are anticipated to equip personnel with the necessary skills to manage traffic effectively, ensuring safety and fluidity in areas prone to congestion.