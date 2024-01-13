en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Las Vegas Preps for Wave of Public Works Projects in 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Las Vegas Preps for Wave of Public Works Projects in 2024

Las Vegas’ northwest valley, specifically Ward 6, is bracing for a series of Public Works projects slated for 2024. The most prominent among them is a $10 million overhaul of the indoor and outdoor swimming pools at the Centennial Hills Community Center, a facility that has served the community for over 16 years. The city has successfully secured $6 million for this project, with plans to procure the remaining $4 million in the subsequent year.

Substation, Park, and Overpass in the Pipeline

Another considerable development in the pipeline is the construction of a police substation and park at Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way. The project, estimated to cost $10 million, is scheduled to kick-start in the summer of 2025. Furthermore, a unique regional park, equipped with novel amenities, is on the cards for the far northwest valley. This project is being funded by a $24 million grant from the SNPLMA.

Not to be overlooked is the Grand Teton overpass at U.S. 95, a $41 million project. This significant undertaking is set to commence in January 2024 and aims to reach completion by the end of the summer in 2025.

Upgrades and Improvements Across Las Vegas

While Ward 6 is buzzing with activity, other wards in Las Vegas are not being left behind. Various projects, including the development of parks, pools, pedestrian bridges, and streetlight conversions, are in the pipeline. Updates on these projects are expected to roll out throughout the week.

However, these developments are not without challenges. Amid the wave of progress, a group of Las Vegas businesses have voiced concerns over a temporary Formula One bridge over Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. This structure, they argue, has led to significant profit losses, running into tens of millions of dollars. Clark County officials have responded, stating that the bridge will be dismantled after the Super Bowl on February 11.

Las Vegas Builders Optimistic Despite Challenges

Despite the operational challenges, Las Vegas builders maintain an optimistic outlook for the future of the home market in 2024. This optimism is buoyed by a 22% increase in net sales in 2023, driven by the growth of the Las Vegas economy, particularly in sports and entertainment. However, the lack of available land presents a significant challenge, hiking up home prices and curtailing affordability. The need for more federal land for development is clear, but political challenges and competing interests make it a difficult issue to resolve.

0
Local News
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
30 mins ago
Jersey's Daily Postal Services Face Possible Transformation
The daily postal services in Jersey are hanging in the balance as the island’s postal regulator suggests that the delivery frequency may require reconsideration. The U.S. Postal Service, a key player in the postal delivery sector, has urged its customers to prioritize the safety of the letter carriers by maintaining clear walkways, especially during winters.
Jersey's Daily Postal Services Face Possible Transformation
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
3 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
3 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2024: The Defining Year for the US Economy
2 hours ago
2024: The Defining Year for the US Economy
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
3 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
3 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
30 seconds
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
36 seconds
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
41 seconds
DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
9 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
10 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
10 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
12 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
13 mins
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
13 mins
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app