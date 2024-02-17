Laois Businesses Embrace Sustainability: 15 Companies Approved for Green for Business Scheme

In the heart of Ireland, a transformative initiative is reshaping the business landscape of Laois, marking a significant stride towards sustainability and efficiency. The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) of Laois, a beacon of support for the region's entrepreneurs, has recently approved fifteen local businesses for the Green for Business scheme. This initiative, spotlighting the county's commitment to environmental stewardship, is part of a broader national effort that saw 553 businesses across Ireland achieving the same milestone in the past year. The visit of Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond to the Portlaoise LEO underscored the government's support for this green transition, showcasing the diverse array of companies benefiting from the scheme.

The Green Leap Forward

The Green for Business scheme, aimed at bolstering companies in their journey towards more sustainable practices, has become a cornerstone of Ireland's strategy to combat climate change while enhancing productivity. During his visit, Minister Richmond met with the LEO team and representatives from various sectors, including the Ballykilcavan Brewing Company, Kavanagh's Bar & Venue, and the Midland Denture Clinic, among others. This interaction not only highlighted the scheme’s reach across different industries but also its potential to foster a greener, more efficient business ecosystem in Laois and beyond.

Empowering Local Entrepreneurs

With over 140 companies supported in 2023 alone, employing a total of 777 individuals, Laois's LEO has been instrumental in nurturing the county's entrepreneurial spirit. The diversity of businesses, ranging from craft beer brewing to event management and artisanal baking, reflects the dynamism and innovative potential within the local economy. Minister Richmond's engagement with these entrepreneurs during his visit put a spotlight on the critical role of the Green for Business scheme in empowering businesses to embark on sustainable paths without compromising on their growth or success.

A Beacon of Sustainable Development

The commitment of Laois to sustainable development, as evidenced by the enthusiastic adoption of the Green for Business scheme by its local businesses, sets a precedent for other regions. The scheme not only aids in reducing environmental footprints but also in driving economic growth, showcasing that ecological sustainability and business prosperity can go hand in hand. As other counties look towards Laois, the initiatives spearheaded by the LEO, backed by governmental support, illuminate the path towards a greener, more prosperous future for Ireland.

In conclusion, the visit of Minister Neale Richmond to the Portlaoise LEO has brought to light the significant strides being made in Laois towards sustainability and efficiency in business. The Green for Business scheme stands as a testament to the county's commitment to environmental stewardship, with fifteen local businesses newly approved for the initiative. This movement towards greener practices, supported at both the local and national levels, not only benefits the participating companies but also sets a sustainable blueprint for the entire nation to follow. As Laois continues to lead by example, the future of Irish business looks increasingly green.