Lancashire Village Battles Ministry of Justice Over Proposed Super Prison Amid Road Safety Concerns

A former Ministry of Justice employee has voiced strong opposition against plans to erect a third prison in the Lancashire village of Ulnes Walton, citing severe road safety issues. The contentious proposal for a 1,700-capacity 'super prison', previously rejected by Chorley Council, has reignited local concerns as a public inquiry resumes under the scrutiny of inspector Tom Gilbert-Wooldridge.

Road Safety at Heart of Opposition

Wendy Porter, having worked for the Ministry of Justice until two months ago, shared her firsthand observations of the perilous road conditions around Ulnes Walton Lane. Porter's testimony highlighted the daily hazards faced by residents, including near misses and vehicles forced into ditches due to narrow roads, blind bends, and heavy traffic. Ulnes Walton Parish Council members echoed these concerns, pointing to past accidents and the potential for future tragedies should the prison construction go ahead.

Community Stands United

The local opposition is not just about road safety; it's a community's plea to preserve the quality of life in Ulnes Walton. Parish council chair Paul Doddenhof and councillor Nicola Watkinson have been vocal about the disruptions and dangers posed by increased traffic, particularly from heavy goods vehicles. The inquiry heard calls for reconsideration of the prison location, emphasizing the need for a solution that addresses both the demand for additional prison capacity and the community's safety.

What Lies Ahead

The resumed public inquiry, led again by inspector Tom Gilbert-Wooldridge, is set to conclude after Easter, focusing on the revised road safety measures proposed by the Ministry of Justice. As the village of Ulnes Walton braces for a decision, the outcome of this inquiry could set a precedent for how community concerns are balanced against national infrastructure needs. With residents standing firm in their opposition, the Ministry of Justice faces a significant challenge in moving forward with its plans.